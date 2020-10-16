Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 7,745 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Barren River district reports new COVID 19 numbers
Barren River district reports new COVID 19 numbers(WBKO)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 7,745 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 6,493 of which have recovered.

Our district has 140 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below:

CountyRecoveredDeathsTotal Cases
Barren77713916
Butler32216395
Edmonson14412174
Hart1981261
Logan55730683
Metcalfe1312160
Simpson2739315
Warren4091574841
Total64931407745
Barren River District Health Department gives COVID-19 update
Barren River District Health Department gives COVID-19 update(WBKO)

What is Contact Tracing and How Does it Help? The Barren River District Health Department is accustomed to doing contact tracing as part of their routine communicable disease investigation process. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been conducting contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease in our communities. Contact Tracing is key to safely get back to work while also kick-starting the economy.

 Public Health workers reach out to individuals who have COVID-19 to assess their situation, provide helpful resources, and ask about any recent in-person contacts who may have been exposed to the disease.

 Recent in-person contacts are notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are offered instructions and connected to local resources. Individuals receive follow-up calls to see how they are doing and gather any new information.

Contact Tracing and Patient Privacy: In order to protect patients' confidentiality, contacts will not be told the identity of the person who may have exposed them. They will be told what they need to do to care for themselves, reduce the risk to others, and protect their communities from any further exposure.

Contact Tracers will never ask you for personal financial information, money, or your passwords. This confidential statewide system will allow us to follow where a virus may travel … across county lines or beyond … so we can warn people and stop the further viral spread.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

 Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

 Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

 Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

 Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

 Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

 Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

 Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

 Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

 Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

 Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER, or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden face off in dueling town halls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls.

Coronavirus

Bowling Green Independent School District confirms positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Bowling Green City School District confirmed four cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Coronavirus

Aircraft ventilation systems don’t spread viruses, DOD study says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The Department of Defense research concluded aircraft ventilation systems are effective at removing COVID-19 from the air.

Coronavirus

ISOLATED: States begin to allow nursing home visitors but face PPE shortages, logistical questions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff
Some nursing homes are beginning to allow visitors, but hundreds report to the federal government that they are experiencing staff shortages or have no protective masks in their supplies.

Latest News

National

Coronavirus surges as economy struggles

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Jobless claims are up, along with new coronavirus cases.

News

Gov. Beshear reported 1,260 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 20 deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of coronavirus in Kentucky.

Coronavirus

Europe, US reel as virus infections surge at record pace

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Coronavirus cases around the world have climbed to all-time highs of more than 330,000 per day as the scourge comes storming back across Europe and spreads with renewed speed in the U.S.

National

‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

Coronavirus

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

Coronavirus

US jobless claims rise to 898,000 with layoffs still high

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week by the most in two months, to 898,000, a historically high number and evidence that layoffs remain a hindrance to the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession.