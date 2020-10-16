Advertisement

Beshear: Kentucky’s latest surge of virus is “most serious”

Kentucky Coronavirus
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is entering a third surge of COVID-19 cases and the latest spike is the “most serious one yet.” Newly reported cases soared in the state this week as much of the country saw a rise in cases. There were 20 virus-related deaths reported in Kentucky on Thursday. Beshear says cases will continue to climb if Kentuckians don’t do a better job of wearing masks and social distancing. The state reported 1,260 new cases of COVID-19. It’s a day after the state hit a new high-water mark for daily cases with 1,346.

