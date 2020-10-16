Bowling Green Independent School District confirms positive COVID-19 cases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green City School District confirmed four cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

School Health Professionals have worked with staff to determine there are no school contacts, students, or employees, that will need to quarantine at this time.

However, the total number of individuals needing to quarantine may be updated when the Barren River District Health Department completes official contact tracing.

Our district has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 today. Two employees: one district employee and one from BGHS. Two students: one from BGHS and one from W. R. McNeill. There are no school contacts. All data is current on the district website: https://t.co/BCV0l23BEO pic.twitter.com/jeOVlqGEFl — BG City Schools (@BGISD) October 15, 2020

The district employee that is confirmed positive last worked on October 14th.

The Bowling Green High School employee that is confirmed positive last worked on October 2nd.

The Bowling Green High School student that is confirmed positive last attended school on October 2nd.

The W. R. McNeill Elementary student that is confirmed positive last attended school on October 13th.

These individuals will not return until the Barren River District Health Department has determined they meet all guidelines to return.

The Barren River District Health Department follows the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines for isolation and quarantine procedures. An individual who has been within six feet for at least 15 minutes, regardless of mask-wearing, is considered a contact. Contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case must quarantine for 14 days following the last exposure to the confirmed case.

