Edmonson County man arrested on several drug related charges

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday night after responding to a possible drug complaint.

According to the report, when deputies arrived at the 200 block of Ridgeway Drive, they saw someone run around the side of a building.

Deputies said they found 33-year-old Patrick Roby, and in the area he had run to, deputies found a large bag of suspected methamphetamine. They also detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the garage of the home. Roby stated there was marijuana in the garage and drug paraphernalia on his person. According to the report, deputies located two large bundles of cash, totaling over $7000, along with various forms of drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana and methamphetamine.

Drug paraphernalia seized during a drug bust by the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office. (ECSO)

Roby was arrested and charged with:

· Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine)

· Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1st Offense

· Tampering with Physical Evidence

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

