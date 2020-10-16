Advertisement

Edmonson County man arrested on several drug related charges

Patrick Roby
Patrick Roby(ECSO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday night after responding to a possible drug complaint.

According to the report, when deputies arrived at the 200 block of Ridgeway Drive, they saw someone run around the side of a building.

Deputies said they found 33-year-old Patrick Roby, and in the area he had run to, deputies found a large bag of suspected methamphetamine. They also detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the garage of the home. Roby stated there was marijuana in the garage and drug paraphernalia on his person. According to the report, deputies located two large bundles of cash, totaling over $7000, along with various forms of drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana and methamphetamine.

Drug paraphernalia seized during a drug bust by the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office.
Drug paraphernalia seized during a drug bust by the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office.(ECSO)

Roby was arrested and charged with:

· Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine)

· Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1st Offense

· Tampering with Physical Evidence

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,319 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 deaths

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19.

News

“Real Men Wear Pink” of Warren County raise money for breast cancer research

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“I think everybody’s been touched in some form or fashion by cancer," says Jill Isom with the American Cancer Society.

News

American Cancer Society "Power of Pink" candidates.

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Barren County Detention Center reports zero cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
On September 19, 2020, they reported a total of 73 active cases (including inmates and staff) within the facility.

Latest News

Crime

Warren County grand jury indicts man for first degree rape

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A Warren County grand jury indicted a man Wednesday on charges related to a rape and assault from September 2020.

News

Undelivered absentee ballots found in dumpster in Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Postal inspectors are investigating the discovery of 112 unopened absentee ballots inside a dumpster in Kentucky.

Coronavirus

Beshear: Kentucky’s latest surge of virus is “most serious”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is entering a third surge of COVID-19 cases and the latest spike is the “most serious one yet.”

Weather

Sunny, but Cooler to End the Week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matthew Stephens
Friday Morning Weather

Good News

Good News: Students Making Masks

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Trump evasive, Biden rambling in dueling town halls

Updated: 17 hours ago
Both presidential candidates responded to questions on TV tonight but in two different parts of the country.