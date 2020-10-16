Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,319 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19.

“Our COVID report today adds to a tough week,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need to buckle down; we need to wear masks; we need to follow that rule of no gatherings above 10 people at our homes. We need to social distance and we shouldn’t play politics with this virus. It is real. It doesn’t matter if there’s an election a couple of weeks away.”

He also shared that he, the First Lady and their children, Will and Lila, are all still feeling great. They continue to test negative for COVID-19 and have been keeping a positive attitude about their quarantine, enjoying the extra time with each other and their dog, Winnie.

“We are going to continue quarantining, as asked by the Department for Public Health, because that’s what everybody else is asked to do in this same situation,” said Gov. Beshear. “We want to set a good example.”

The member of the Governor’s security detail who tested positive for COVID-19 is still experiencing mild symptoms, but doing well.

As of 4 p.m. Oct. 16, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 85,506 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 1,319 of which were newly reported Friday. There were 189 newly reported cases from children up through age 18, of which 36 were children 5 and under. The youngest was only 7 days old.

“Another piece of unfortunate news: We have a COVID-19 outbreak at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex. We’ve had 17 inmates and two staff test positive. We will be testing the entire facility, and we will be using the protocols that we first used at Green River to successfully stop an outbreak that had occurred there.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported four new deaths Friday, raising the total to 1,300 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“My faith tells me I have to treat my neighbor as myself, and that means I have to protect my neighbor, whether I know them or not,” said Gov. Beshear. “My rights stop where they could be harmed. Let’s do the right thing and let’s follow our values.”

The deaths reported Friday include a 77-year-old woman from Adair County; a 51-year-old man from Bullitt County; and two women, ages 86 and 94, from Madison County.

Kentucky COVID Facts 10-16-2020
Kentucky COVID Facts 10-16-2020(WBKO)

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.

Information about COVID-19 and schools is also being made available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Real Men Wear Pink” of Warren County raise money for breast cancer research

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“I think everybody’s been touched in some form or fashion by cancer," says Jill Isom with the American Cancer Society.

News

American Cancer Society "Power of Pink" candidates.

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Crime

Edmonson County man arrested on several drug related charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday night after responding to a possible drug complaint.

News

Barren County Detention Center reports zero cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
On September 19, 2020, they reported a total of 73 active cases (including inmates and staff) within the facility.

Latest News

Crime

Warren County grand jury indicts man for first degree rape

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A Warren County grand jury indicted a man Wednesday on charges related to a rape and assault from September 2020.

News

Undelivered absentee ballots found in dumpster in Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Postal inspectors are investigating the discovery of 112 unopened absentee ballots inside a dumpster in Kentucky.

Coronavirus

Beshear: Kentucky’s latest surge of virus is “most serious”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is entering a third surge of COVID-19 cases and the latest spike is the “most serious one yet.”

Weather

Sunny, but Cooler to End the Week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matthew Stephens
Friday Morning Weather

Good News

Good News: Students Making Masks

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Trump evasive, Biden rambling in dueling town halls

Updated: 17 hours ago
Both presidential candidates responded to questions on TV tonight but in two different parts of the country.