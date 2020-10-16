Gov. Beshear reports 1,319 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19.

“Our COVID report today adds to a tough week,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need to buckle down; we need to wear masks; we need to follow that rule of no gatherings above 10 people at our homes. We need to social distance and we shouldn’t play politics with this virus. It is real. It doesn’t matter if there’s an election a couple of weeks away.”

He also shared that he, the First Lady and their children, Will and Lila, are all still feeling great. They continue to test negative for COVID-19 and have been keeping a positive attitude about their quarantine, enjoying the extra time with each other and their dog, Winnie.

“We are going to continue quarantining, as asked by the Department for Public Health, because that’s what everybody else is asked to do in this same situation,” said Gov. Beshear. “We want to set a good example.”

The member of the Governor’s security detail who tested positive for COVID-19 is still experiencing mild symptoms, but doing well.

As of 4 p.m. Oct. 16, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 85,506 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 1,319 of which were newly reported Friday. There were 189 newly reported cases from children up through age 18, of which 36 were children 5 and under. The youngest was only 7 days old.

“Another piece of unfortunate news: We have a COVID-19 outbreak at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex. We’ve had 17 inmates and two staff test positive. We will be testing the entire facility, and we will be using the protocols that we first used at Green River to successfully stop an outbreak that had occurred there.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported four new deaths Friday, raising the total to 1,300 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“My faith tells me I have to treat my neighbor as myself, and that means I have to protect my neighbor, whether I know them or not,” said Gov. Beshear. “My rights stop where they could be harmed. Let’s do the right thing and let’s follow our values.”

The deaths reported Friday include a 77-year-old woman from Adair County; a 51-year-old man from Bullitt County; and two women, ages 86 and 94, from Madison County.

