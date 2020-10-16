Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Katrina Wood

This week’s Hometown Hero brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Health care workers are our everyday heroes, and one nursing director at the Bowling Green Medical Center has been impacting patients' lives for almost 16 years. However, at first, Katrina Wood was not always sure about being a nurse.

“I went and got a business management degree first, and towards the end of that I met my husband and his mom is a nurse and I was trying to think about what I was going to do with all of that business degree. I didn’t have clear direction there, and when I met him and I met her she talked about all of the different aspects of nursing and everything you can do with nursing and said ‘why don’t you become a nurse?’ So, I thought ‘why wouldn’t I be a nurse?’ I have a grandmother and an aunt who are retired nurses but I had never thought of as myself being a nurse. So, I went right back to school and got my nursing degree too and I always intended on meshing the two together and that has worked out well over the years,” Katrina Wood, our Hometown Hero, said.

Covid-19 has changed the world and how Katrina’s day- to- day life at The Medical Center has worked which includes filling in on a floor if they are short-staffed.

“There were times that every single manager was in front line staffing and there were times that all of the directors have been jumping in and that was a day that I jumped in. We needed an additional nurse on the floor. So, I jumped in and was taking care of Mr. Stovall when he got to the floor that day. I don’t remember why that I noticed that it was his birthday, but as I was putting in information looking at different things, I noticed that today was his birthday and thought well it is kind of junky being in the hospital on your birthday! Birthdays are special, and I think it is important for us to notice the special times no matter where we are at and it is important as a hospital here to recognize special moments in people’s lives as well. While maybe he thought that birthday wasn’t special I thought it needed to be special,” added Katrina.

She made it so special it made a lasting impact on Stovall and his wife.

“He had just gone into the hospital that day and it was his birthday, of course, his family didn’t know because I did not have a cell phone to tell them that he was going to the hospital and it surprised me that she was thoughtful enough to come back after she checked us in and brought him that cake and that balloon,” Barbara Stovall, the wife of a patient, said.

For her hard work and dedication to her staff and patients at The Medical Center, we honor Katrina wood as this weeks Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero

“When I think about everybody that I know of that has been nominated and has been a hometown hero and what they have done in the community I thought what in the world could I be because I am just working. I am working and I am going home so to think that something I did just in my regular work was impactful enough for her to nominate me for that is very meaningful," added Katrina.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000