It Is About To Get Frosty

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a chilly end to our week we are headed into quite a chilly night as a frost advisory is in place for the whole region. We expect temperatures to dip down into the mid 30′s as we wake up early Saturday. We start the weekend off dry but may watch a few scattered storms late Sunday. Temperatures stay pleasant in the 60′s this weekend and return to the 70′s by mid next week.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBKO)

