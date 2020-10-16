Patchy Frost Possible For Some Tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A cold front moved through the region prompting some showers across the region which will fizzle out into the overnight. As it moves through we look for cool temperatures to fall in with some folks picking up patchy frost overnight. As we head into Friday, sunshine sticks around but it will be much cooler so have a jacket ready, day time high only near 60′s with overnight lows getting quite chilly. Expect patchy frost again as we head into the early morning hours on Saturday. The weekend loos fairly dry, cool, and comfortable.

7 Day Forecast (WBKO)

