“Real Men Wear Pink” of Warren County raise money for breast cancer research

(KVLY)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green men are showing the community the “Power of Pink.”

The American Cancer Society is holding virtual fundraisers like “Real men wear pink” and “Power of Pink” to raise money for breast cancer research. This is the fifth year the American Cancer Society has held “Real men wear pink” in Warren County.

13 News’s Shane Holinde is one of the “real men” fundraising throughout breast cancer awareness month. The men can even fundraise until the end of the year if they choose.

“We typically try to recruit high profile guys in the area that have connections and are well-established to help us raise awareness and funds around breast cancer awareness, research, programs and services for patients in our areas,” Jill Isom, of the American Cancer Society, explained.

She said this is an issue everyone can get behind because breast cancer has an effect on so many.

“I think everybody’s been touched in some form or fashion by cancer, so it’s funny, even through this pandemic that we’re in, we’re still seeing a lot of success in this area," Isom said.

The “Power of Pink” candidates for this year are in the following video from the American Cancer Society:

Each candidate is supposed to have a goal of $2,500 for the men and $1,000 for the women.

