Advertisement

Sunny, but Cooler to End the Week

Chilly Saturday
Chilly Saturday(WBKO)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front moved through the region yesterday prompting some showers and noticeably cooler weather. While temps today will be below average, sunny skies will warm things up slightly, to around 60. A very chilly night is expected across most of the region, as overnight lows will fall into the mid to lower 30s. Patchy frost will develop again into the early morning hours on Saturday. The weekend looks fairly dry, cool, and comfortable with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Our next shot at rain comes Sunday Evening.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Patchy Frost Possible For Some Tonight

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Getting chilly for the overnight hours with rain eventually ending.

Weather

WATCH - Getting Quite Chilly Tonight

Updated: 9 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Rain Pushing Through This Evening

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
A bit of light rain for the evening with cold temperatures overnight

News

WATCH - Cold front moving through with isolated showers possible this evening

Updated: 19 hours ago
Frost is possible to our north tonight into early Friday, but more frost is expected for much of the WBKO viewing area Friday night into Saturday morning.

Latest News

Weather

Tracking a strong cold front that brings chill, frost to Kentucky!

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Big changes on the way for Thursday as cooler air moves back into the region!

News

WATCH - Clouds increase, afternoon showers for your Thursday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT
Areas of patchy frost are possible on both Thursday night/Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday morning.

Weather

Not As Chilly Tonight

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Overnight will be fairly clear skied with lower primarily in the upper 50's.

Weather

WATCH - A Front Moves In Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Rounding Out A Warm Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Not as cold tonight as lows only drop into the upper 50's.

News

WATCH - A warm Wednesday in Kentucky!

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
A chilly morning followed by a warm afternoon -- a typical fall day in south-central Kentucky! Find out when things get downright chilly in the video!