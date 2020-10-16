Sunny, but Cooler to End the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front moved through the region yesterday prompting some showers and noticeably cooler weather. While temps today will be below average, sunny skies will warm things up slightly, to around 60. A very chilly night is expected across most of the region, as overnight lows will fall into the mid to lower 30s. Patchy frost will develop again into the early morning hours on Saturday. The weekend looks fairly dry, cool, and comfortable with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Our next shot at rain comes Sunday Evening.

