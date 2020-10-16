Advertisement

Undelivered absentee ballots found in dumpster in Kentucky

The ballots had not been filled out and were intended for voters in the 40299 zip code.
The ballots had not been filled out and were intended for voters in the 40299 zip code.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Postal inspectors are investigating the discovery of 112 unopened absentee ballots inside a dumpster in Kentucky. News outlets report a contractor found the ballots in eastern Jefferson County on Thursday. The ballots had not been filled out and were intended for voters in the 40299 zip code. U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General Special Agent Scott Balfour said in a statement the ballots were returned to the Postal Service to be properly delivered. An official says voters who don’t receive an absentee ballot by Oct. 28 can go to any polling site, sign an affidavit saying they did not receive the ballot and vote in person.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Beshear: Kentucky’s latest surge of virus is “most serious”

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is entering a third surge of COVID-19 cases and the latest spike is the “most serious one yet.”

Weather

Sunny, but Cooler to End the Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matthew Stephens
Friday Morning Weather

Good News

Good News: Students Making Masks

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Trump evasive, Biden rambling in dueling town halls

Updated: 12 hours ago
Both presidential candidates responded to questions on TV tonight but in two different parts of the country.

Latest News

Weather

Patchy Frost Possible For Some Tonight

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Getting chilly for the overnight hours with rain eventually ending.

News

Bowling Green Board of Ethics finds no violations in series of complaints

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
The Bowling Green Board of ethics met Thursday evening to discuss several complaints that were filed anonymously.

Weather

WATCH - Getting Quite Chilly Tonight

Updated: 13 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

New drivers training course at NCM Motorsports Park

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The NCM Motorsports Park will now offer a new driver training course that will be open to the public in the next coming weeks.

News

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall visits Glasgow

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Vietnam Travelling Memorial Wall will be at Beaver Trail Park from October 15th thru October 19th.

Weather

Rain Pushing Through This Evening

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
A bit of light rain for the evening with cold temperatures overnight