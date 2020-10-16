Advertisement

Warren County grand jury indicts man for first degree rape

Zana Omar
Zana Omar(WCRJ)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County grand jury indicted a man Wednesday on charges related to a rape and assault from September 2020.

According to the report, the victim said she was assaulted by 18-year-old Zana Omar after midnight on September 11 in Hugh Poland Hall. The victim said she was intoxicated and incapable of consent while she was under the influence of alcohol. Police said the victim told them Omar fondled her breasts, kissed her, and digitally penetrated her vagina while she was intoxicated.

The report said Omar was mirandized and admitted he did digitally penetrate her, kiss her, and fondle her breasts.

