A cool start to the weekend, but a warm up is on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A strong cold front that moved through Thursday night made it’s presence felt Friday and early Saturday, but a warming trend is on the way with chances for moisture back in the region in the forecast.

With the cool air and foliage across Kentucky, you may feel inclined to do some fall activities like apple picking! The forecast looks great Saturday and Sunday to do this, but showers are possible late Sunday and Monday. (WBKO)

High pressure centered in West Virginia is giving us dry air across the region as skies will be mostly sunny for most of the region on Saturday. The frost should go away quickly as the warm sunshine melts it away. Conditions will be a little breezy today as south winds and the sunshine will elevate temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s for daytime highs. Though we have no fire weather watches or warnings in the WBKO viewing area, folks to our north and west do because of the dry and breezy conditions in the forecast today. Be fire wise today as the breezy winds and dry conditions could spark a fire, so be cautious with where you throw the cigarette butts!

Tonight could have a few places of patchy frost, mainly to the north and east of Bowling Green towards central Kentucky. Lows will be in the mid-to-upper 40s under mostly clear skies becoming partly cloudy late. Sunday will see clouds move in to become mostly cloudy by the lunch hour. Stray showers are possible, though the air is dry enough that not much will reach the surface. Highs will still be in the mid-to-upper 60s as south winds will be breezy once again.

Monday will see isolated showers as a front slowly moves into the region. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The front will stall out and give us slight rain chances on Tuesday with temps similar to Monday. Then we see a nice warm up on Wednesday and Thursday with highs forecast to be in the mid-to-upper 70s! Even a few 80s aren’t out of the question as southwest winds and sunshine will keep things warm! By Friday, expect another cool down as a front passes through. Long range computer models give us some cooler than normal temperatures and near average moisture for this time of the year, so the warm up we see next week won’t last very long! We will keep you posted on any updates on 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Sunny. Warmer High 67. Low 45. Winds S at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 69. Low 56. Winds S at 12 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. High 72. Low 58. Winds S at 10 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 90 (1917)

Record Low Today: 29 (1948)

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 46

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 6:06 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (Low) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 2 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 61

Yesterday’s Low: 39

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.39″ (-1.34″)

Yearly Precip: 46.20″ (+6.98″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.