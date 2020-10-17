Advertisement

Bailey Hunt, winner of Spartan Zero Turn Lawn Mower in St. Jude fundraiser claims prize

By Brandon Jarrett
Oct. 16, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year’s St. Jude dream home giveaway was a huge success -- It was the fastest sellout in Bowling Green’s history and this year we sold 6,500 tickets!

Bailey Hunt, of Morgantown, won a 2020 Spartan commercial grade zero turn lawn mower courtesy of Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment. 13 News spoke with Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment about what this means to be involved with an organization that impacts so many families.

“This would be the second year that we give away a lawnmower with the St. Jude dream home, last year was the first time. And it was just a it was just a rewarding feeling. Giving away that first one. So we just decided we would do it again this year, did the same mower and it worked. We sell tickets out again. Had to record years,” said Brandon Gabbard with Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment.

“We like to be involved in the community. When we partner with St. Jude, we’re not just partnering with Bowling Green in the community, we’re going beyond. The whole intentions is to raise money for the kids at the St. Jude and to find a cure for childhood cancer. And so when you’re buying that ticket, your ultimate goal is to of course, to get some cool prizes, whether it be a house a car groceries, but in the end, we want to want to beat cancer,” said Gabbard. “We really appreciate all those who do buy the tickets. Because when you sell out, it’s rewarding to know that the end goal is is completed.”

Bailey Hunt says while the lawn mower will make the perfect addition to her new home and recent marriage, it’s the thought and cause that made her buy a ticket.

“This is our first year buying tickets for the St. Jude’s Dream Home giveaway. And it’s obviously a great cause, I work over here at the Medical Center so I’m in the healthcare field. So this means a lot to me. It’s a really great cause everybody should donate each year. We actually just got married me and my husband the week that we found out we won them over so it’s a great wedding gift,” said Hunt. “Me and my husband just bought our first house together and so we have two acres that we’ll need to mow, so he will be doing all the mowing on this new mower.”

