Advertisement

COVID-19 Update: 1,295 new cases, 12 new deaths; Gov. Beshear says highest Saturday of cases reported to date

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 17, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“This is the fourth highest day of positive COVID-19 cases. This is also the highest Saturday that we’ve ever had,” said Gov. Beshear. “Things are not moving in the right direction; they continue to escalate. This virus is our enemy, not each other.”

Case InformationAs of 3 p.m. Oct. 17, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 86,797 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 1,295 of which were newly reported Saturday. One hundred and sixty-two of the newly reported cases were from children up through age 18, of which 27 were 5 and under. The youngest was just 7 days old.

“These cases are all over the place. On top of that, all of our other numbers are going the wrong way, too. More Kentuckians hospitalized and in the ICU than ever,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know what it takes to stop these numbers from escalating. People’s lives depend on it.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported 12 new deaths Saturday. The total number of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 1,312.

“That’s 12 additional families who need our support,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 95-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 59-year-old man from Pulaski County; a 71-year-old man from Union County; a 90-year-old woman from Whitley County; an 85-year-old man from Boyd County; a 77-year-old woman from Boyd County; an 82-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 94-year-old man from Henderson County; an 85-year-old man from Hopkins County; a 79-year-old woman from Jessamine County; a 91-year-old man from McLean County; and a 73-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

“October is on pace to be our highest ever number of coronavirus cases reported within a month,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We’re in the midst of an escalation in cases and our hospitalizations are increasing now, too. As the holidays approach, it’s imperative to limit further spread. Practice social distancing, wear a face covering and practice good hand hygiene to reduce your chances of contracting COVID-19.”

As of Saturday, at least 1,794,634 tests had been administered. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.62%. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 17,155.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.

Information about COVID-19 and schools is also being made available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.

More InformationRead about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.govkycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at teamkentuckytranslations.com.Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

A cool start to the weekend, but a warm up is on the way!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
After a chilly Friday and early Saturday, things will warm back up in south-central Kentucky!

News

Warren County Sheriff’s Department unveils new design on resource officer’s truck

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
The trucks now have a school logo on its hood, specific to the school the resource officer who uses the truck serves.

News

Bowling Green residents who attended ethics meeting dissatisfied with outcome

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Ultimately, the board found no violations of the code of ethics within any of the complaints filed, most of which were anonymous.

Forecast

Many Will Wake Up To Frost

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Temperatures already in the 30's get ready for some frost overnight.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH - Heading Into A Cold Night

Updated: 19 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Undelivered absentee ballots found in dumpster in Kentucky

Updated: 19 hours ago
Undelivered ballots found in a dumpster in Kentucky

News

Bailey Hunt, winner of Spartan Zero Turn Lawn Mower in St. Jude fundraiser claims prize

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“Me and my husband just bought our first house together and so we have two acres that we’ll need to mow, so he will be doing all the mowing on this new mower.”

News

Kentucky ranked 2nd in economic recovery amid pandemic, Warren Co. had highest hotel occupancy rate in past month

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“Motorsports events drove our occupancy,” said Sherry Murphy, executive director of the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “2020 has been devastating for the tourism industry, and it will take years for travel to reach pre-pandemic levels. We were thrilled that our hospitality industry saw renewed activity in September.”

News

“Halloween Spectacular” at ballpark takes the place of trick-or-treating

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
You can purchase tickets for the event online at bghotrods.com.

Weather

It Is About To Get Frosty

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Getting quite chilly overnight as lows take a drop into the mid 30's.