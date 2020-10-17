“Halloween Spectacular” at ballpark takes the place of trick-or-treating

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Halloween will not be trick-or-treating as usual, but there are other options.

Crocker Law Firm, The BG Hot Rods, and Stuff the Bus are teaming up for a “Halloween Spectacular.” The night before Halloween, they will host a movie at the Bowling Green ballpark for families to enjoy, while maintaining social distance.

Get your tickets! All the proceeds go to help the Stuff the Bus Foundation! Posted by Stuff The Bus Foundation of SOKY on Friday, October 16, 2020

The children will also get pre-made candy bags and are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes.

Cyndi Crocker with Crocker Law Firm says even with the pandemic, they were determined to do something for the kids.

“Halloween is always such a fun event. I think it’s one of those holidays people just have fun and it’s very low pressure. It’s all about the children. We’ve picked a great movie--Spies in Disguise--it’s a new animated feature. The fireworks will be Halloween-themed and play spooky music," says Crocker.

You can purchase tickets for the event online at bghotrods.com.

Tickets are three dollars a person. All the funds will go to Stuff the Bus to benefit the local schools.

