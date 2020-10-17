Advertisement

Hilltoppers fall on the road to UAB 37-14

WKU Football
WKU Football(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Hilltoppers have lost their fourth game in five tries as they fall to the UAB Blazers on the road 37-14.

Redshirt Sophomore Kevarius Thomas got the start at quarterback for the first time this season. The Florida native showed flashes of big play potential, but also his lack of experience was on display. KT finished 162 passing yards two touchdowns and two interceptions. Thomas was also sacked five times.

This was another game that the Hilltoppers were not able to get their running backs involved. Last years leading rusher Gaej Walker finished with 9 carries for 38 yards. Jakairi Moses lead the team with 41 yards on 6 carries.

WKU will return home next week to take on Chattanooga and look to snap their three game losing streak. Kickoff is slated for 3 PM.

