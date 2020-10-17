Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Department unveils new design on resource officer’s truck

By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday at Greenwood High School, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Public School Officials gathered to unveil new wraps on the trucks used by school resource officers.

“It’s part of the branding program, the uniqueness, letting the schools know that with the branding of the emblem of the trucks, this SRO is solely committed to our campus for our protection and well-being during the course of the school day,” Deputy Clark Arnold said. Arnold was recently hired on to the Sheriff Department to help oversee the school resource officer program.

The trucks now have a school logo on its hood, specific to the school the resource officer who uses the truck serves.

“Sheriff Hightower and his progressive thinking, thinking outside the box, he solicited the advice of some students at WKU, gave them some ideas of what he was looking for, they brainstormed, presented some different packages and what you’re seeing today is the final product!” Arnold explained.

Everyone in attendance was excited to show off the newly designed trucks.

