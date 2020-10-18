Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center Annual Great Teddy Bear Run goes virtual

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Since 1999 bikers have been hitting the road to take part in the Great Teddy Bear Run but due to COVID-19 this year the annual bike ride had to be virtual.

@childadvocacyct is having their annual Teddy Bear Run today. However, this years event looks a little different with the ride being virtual. However you can still participate and their goal this year is to raise $45,000. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/TUJfuanBg4 — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) October 17, 2020

“Like everything with COVID it is different but we still are having motorcycles ride individually or in groups and come here to Harley Davidson, who is a long-time sponsor of the event to drop off those teddy bears and pick up their t-shirts. We have that spaced out so that people can do so and be socially distant,” said Jennifer Bryant, BRACAC Director.

Riders could sign up for different times throughout the day and of course, they could stop by the Harley Davidson in Bowling Green to drop off a teddy bear.

“You know I will admit that this event is a little different this year but we are so excited to still have it this year. Typically we would have a group ride there would be 400 or 450 Harleys show up at the same time and this year we had to alter it due to covid and make it more of a virtual set up. But we are still encouraging people to get out there is no better way to social distance than ride a motorcycle”, said Evan Noel, general manager, Harley Davidson Bowling Green.

BRACAC is hoping to raise around $45,000 dollars from the Great Teddy Bear Run run this year.

Also, you can always donate teddy bears to the advocacy center. Just call or visit their website to see how you can donate.

