Elizabethtown: Kentucky skydiver killed during dive

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post from Skydive Kentucky, LLC., one of their experienced and licensed skydivers were killed after suffering fatal injuries following an unsuccessful landing during a dive.

The Facebook post reads as follows:

“Skydive Kentucky experienced a terrible loss in our skydiving family yesterday. Mike Kelly, one of our many licensed and very experienced skydivers, was fatally injured after making an unrecoverable turn too close to the ground when landing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Press Release by Jim Moore, owner and operator of Skydive Kentucky – October 18, 2020

