MISSING: BGPD asking for help locating Corey Hawks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a Facebook post, the Bowling Green Police Department are requesting the public’s help in locating Corey Hawks.

The post reads as follows:

“We are searching for Corey Hawks and we need your help. Corey left Fern Terrace, on Shive Lane, yesterday and hasn’t returned. He is 5′9″ and approximately 160lbs. If you know where Corey is or you see him, call 270-393-4000. Thank you.”

