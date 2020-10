Semifinals set for 4th Region Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The semifinals have been set for the boys and girls 4th Region soccer tournament.

Girls semifinals matchups (all games at Warren East High School)

Monday 10/19

Barren County vs Greenwood, 6:00 pm.

Tuesday 10/20

Bowling Green vs Glasgow, 6:00 pm.

Boys semifinals matchups (all games at Greenwood High School)

Monday 10/19

Barren County vs South Warren, 6:00 pm.

Tuesday 10/20

Warren Central vs Glasgow, 6:00 pm.

Here’s a look at the results from the first day of the tournament.

Girls

Final:

Barren County-6

Franklin-Simpson-2

Final:

Greenwood-18

Russell County-0

Final:

Bowling Green-6

Logan County-0

Final:

Glasgow-4

Monroe County-1

Boys

Final:

South Warren-11

Monroe County-0

Final:

Barren County-1

Franklin-Simpson-0

Final:

Warren Central-10

Russellville-0

Final:

Glasgow-8

Russell County-0

