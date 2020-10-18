Advertisement

Toys For Tots prepares the North Pole for the upcoming holiday season

Toys For Tots preparations in Warren County
Toys For Tots preparations in Warren County(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 17, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The elves are hard at work here in Bowling Green already to bring Christmas to children in Warren County.

Toys For Tots began setting up the North Pole Saturday morning in preparation for the holiday season. Volunteers sorted toys and helped decorate the space to make it really feel like Santa’s workshop.

“Today we are actually building the North Pole so when kids come or when the parents come to pick up the toys for the kids it is decorated and it looks festive. Today we are bringing out all of the toys and sorting them by age group so that when we get the actual orders in from the kids we can go through by age and by gender and pick out toys that are age-appropriate so that each child has a very Merry Christmas,” said Nick Shutt, volunteer.

The North Pole was also sanitized to insure everyone’s safety due to Covid-19.

“We have cleaned and sanitized our warehouse the best we could and everything is going to be safe. Distribution is going to look a little different this year, we are not going to be able to bring our clients into the building as we have in the past. But we will have them at an open door and we will still have parking and we are doing the best we can with what we have got to do with,” said Malcolm Cherry, Marine Veteran.

Be on the lookout for the Toys For Tots donation boxes. They are placing over 100 boxes around Warren County this year and those will go out at the end of October.

