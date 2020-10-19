Advertisement

20-year-old poll worker in Warren County asks young people to join

By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A 20-year-old poll worker is encouraging other young people to volunteer.

Taylor Depp is a student at Western Kentucky University. Her aunt works at the county clerk’s office and asked her to work the polls this election.

As a young person, she is able to take the spot of someone older and potentially more vulnerable to COVID-19. Depp is the youngest working at the polling location by far but says she still has fun getting to know new people.

“We have to work Democrat to Republican, and you just get people of all different views, and I’m really cool with that. I want to have an open mind—just talk with everybody," says Depp.

The student explains that, this election, she has seen a lot of division but hopes people can come together and have their voices heard.

Early voting continues at SKyPAC in warren county up until November 2nd. To find our early voting location, click here.

