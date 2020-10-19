Allen County reports additional coronavirus-related death

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reported on Monday an additional death related to COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, the community has lost another member of the community with contributing factors to COVID-19. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the family during this time.”

The Health Department also reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Allen County since Friday, (one Saturday, six Sunday, and 12 Monday).

According to the release, Allen County now has had a total of 488 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in March. Currently 416 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 60 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 11 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.