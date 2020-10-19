Advertisement

Allen County reports additional coronavirus-related death

Allen County has had a total of 488 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Allen County has had a total of 488 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.(AP)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reported on Monday an additional death related to COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, the community has lost another member of the community with contributing factors to COVID-19. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the family during this time.”

The Health Department also reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Allen County since Friday, (one Saturday, six Sunday, and 12 Monday).

According to the release, Allen County now has had a total of 488 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in March. Currently 416 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 60 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 11 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ELECTION 2020: City Commissioner Incumbent Brian ‘Slim’ Nash

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News full interview with Bowling Green City Commissioner incumbent Brian ‘Slim’ Nash.

News

ELECTION 2020: City Commissioner candidate Melinda Hill

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News full interview with Bowling Green City Commissioner candidate Melinda Hill.

Politics

Full interview City Commissioner Candidate Melinda Hill

Updated: 12 minutes ago

Health

Drive-Thru flu shot clinics in the Barren River District

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Barren River District Health Department is hosting Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinics in several counties.

Latest News

Accidents

ATV crash in Grayson County kills Prospect woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A woman was killed early Sunday morning as the result of an ATV accident.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on Kentucky’s battle against the coronavirus.

News

Man arrested after shots fired near downtown Glasgow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A man was arrested over the weekend in Glasgow after the suspect was accused of shooting eight rounds.

News

KSP Post 3 welcomes new Telecommunicator

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Twelve Kentucky State Police telecommunicators from throughout the Commonwealth were recognized at graduation ceremonies for the sixteenth class of the agency’s in-house Telecommunications Academy.

News

WATCH - Tracking showers and storms for Monday afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
Scattered storms for Monday before warmer weather arrives to south-central Kentucky!

News

Spooky Science with Jason Lindsey

Updated: 4 hours ago