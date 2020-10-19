Advertisement

Amber alert issued for 2-year-old boy in Mich.

Javon Washington, 2, was abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday.
Javon Washington, 2, was abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber alert was issued for a 2-year-old boy abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday.

Police said Javon Washington, 2, is missing and endangered after Phoenix Washington, 26, broke into his home and kidnapped him.

Washington has threatened to harm Javon and himself, authorities said. Javon is 2 feet tall and weighs 20 lbs. Phoenix Washington is a Black man, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 160 lbs. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2011 Mazda 4-door, with Michigan plates EFM6569.

If seen please call Lansing Township Police at 517-485-1700 or 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump says he may leave country if he loses to Biden

Updated: moments ago
|
At a rally in Macon, Georgia, President Donald Trump suggested he may have to "leave the country" if he were to lose the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

National

2,000-year-old Nazca Lines cat carving discovered in Peru

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Archeologists in Peru have discovered another Nazca Lines figure.

National Politics

Supreme Court to review Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court is agreeing to review a Trump administration policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

News

Escaped Tennessee inmates steal car, believed to be in Scottsville

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Authorities in Kentucky and Tennessee are searching for two escaped inmates after reportedly stealing a car.

National Politics

Supreme Court to hear case over border wall funding

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The case will not be argued before the winter and it’s unclear how the outcome of the presidential election would affect the case, if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

National

New tropical depression forms over central Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A new tropical depression has formed over the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

Weather

Another roller coaster forecast in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We start the week off with wet conditions, but will be drying out and warming up by the middle of the week!

National Politics

Video appears to show Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects training

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evidence was played in federal court of the field training exercises federal prosecutors say were carried out in a plot to storm Michigan’s capitol and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National Politics

Trump pushes for reopening, says 'Lock them all up'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump, during a rally Saturday in Muskegon, Mich., responds to a "Lock her up" chant with a response, "Lock them all up."