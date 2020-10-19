Another roller coaster forecast in south-central Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cool weekend with showers on Sunday, we see more of the showers but with warmer air for our Monday!

Because it's a Monday and we have showers in the forecast, make the cup an extra large! (WBKO)

A cold front to our north and west is bringing in some showers and storms throughout the region. The showers will start later in the morning and continue in the afternoon. Some thunder and lightning is also possible later in the day as temperatures push into the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will also be breezy with south winds between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. The front will then stall out to our north and then retrograde to the north weakening day-by-day through the week. In it’s place will be abnormally warm and dry air back into the region from a high pressure system in Virginia. Tuesday could see a few lingering showers early, but skies will clear out in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s for daytime highs.

By Wednesday and Thursday, expect highs to be in the upper 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny skies! The late summer-like weather won’t last long as cooler air moves back in late Friday into the weekend with highs near normal for this time of the year. Scattered showers are expected for Friday into Saturday before drier weather moves back in for the start of the following week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Breezy. High 74. Low 61. Winds S at 11 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible early. High 77. Low 59. Winds SW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 80. Low 61. Winds S at 8 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 90 (2016)

Record Low Today: 28 (1903, 1895)

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 45

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 6:03 p.m.

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.7)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Moderate

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 59

Yesterday’s Low: 46

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.10″ (-1.46″)

Yearly Precip: 46.30″ (+6.86″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.