ATV crash in Grayson County kills Prospect woman

Dana M. Bryant, 37, was partially ejected with the ATV landing on top of her, killing her instantly.
Dana M. Bryant, 37, was partially ejected with the ATV landing on top of her, killing her instantly.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman was killed early Sunday morning as the result of an ATV accident.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Scott Road in the Anneta community of Grayson County just after 1 a.m. to investigate an ATV injury crash. According to the report, the deputy quickly realized that the crash was fatal.

The driver of the ATV, 39 year-old Shawn A. Bryant, from Prospect, told GCSO he and his wife and two friends were traveling up an embankment on private property when the ATV flipped. His wife, 37-year-old Dana M. Bryant, was partially ejected with the ATV landing on top of her, killing her instantly. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.

Shawn Bryant and his two backseat passengers were uninjured. GCSO said based on information by witnesses and evidence at the scene, neither Shawn Bryant or his wife Dana were wearing a safety belt. Additionally, it was determined that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Shawn A. Bryant was charged with Manslaughter 2nd Degree and DUI 1st Offense.

