Bowling Green business speaks about small business Saturday

By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Small businesses have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic. For this holiday season, one Bowling Green business is asking locals to shop small and support the community.

Nicki Smith, the owner of Pappagallo, says small business Saturday is a big part of their holiday income.

Pappagallo's been in business close to 40 years.
“Always remember a local business. It keeps your dollars right here in Bowling Green, and we’re the ones that contribute to the local charities and participate right here. And that’s keeping your dollar here, which is so important. And it’s what we thrive on in our community," explains Smith.

Small Business Saturday is November 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Local businesses offer their own holiday deals, and it is a community-friendly alternative to Black Friday, according to Smith.

“I do think with COVID that there has been opportunity. I think people are more comfortable with coming into a small atmosphere where we can control numbers and we make sure everyone wears masks and have cleaning stations, and it’s just not as much exposure," says Pappagallo owner.

Smith reports being closed down for two months did hurt their small store, but she says their customers are loyal and make an effort to support local businesses.

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is also sponsoring Small Business Saturday. They will be doing a special Bingo with some participating small shops in Bowling Green. Participants will have to visit each one to qualify for prizes.

