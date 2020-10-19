Drive-Thru flu shot clinics in the Barren River District

(WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department is hosting Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinics in several counties.

BRDHD says it’s more important than ever to be vaccinated for the flu. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older be vaccinated. The Barren River District Health Department is hosting DriveThru Flu Vaccine Clinics. Vaccines are free with insurance, and $30.00 without insurance (cash or check only). Dates and locations listed below.

Butler County

October 21 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Charles Black City Park, 363 Park Lane, Morgantown

Edmonson County

October 29 9:00 Aa.m.-until vaccines run out

Chalybeate Volunteer Fire Dept.,1846 Chalybeate Rd, Smiths Grove, KY 42171

Metcalfe County

October 22 9:00 a.m.-until vaccines run out

50 Fairground Street, Edmonton

Simpson County

October 20 9:00 a.m.-until vaccines run out

Franklin-Simpson Jim Roberts Community Park, entrance near 795 North Street, Franklin

Warren County

October 28 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Basil Griffin Park, 2055 Three Springs Road (behind the parks department building)

