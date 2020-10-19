ELECTION 2020: City Commissioner candidate Melinda Hill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News full interview with Bowling Green City Commissioner candidate Melinda Hill.

Q: If anything, what are you going to do to ensure more affordable housing in Bowling Green? What kind of policies are currently in place or planned (if any) for more affordable housing?

A: “Affordable Housing is a problem in a lot of communities across our country. I believe this needs to be a community effort. Unfortunately, with the government, there’s so many regulations, and it will be much better if we work hand in hand with nonprofits, and help improve affordable housing for the community. We do work well with the Housing Authority. I appreciate all the work they do. And if anyone calls with a question, we always refer them to the Housing Authority. But we need to work hand in hand with company organizations like hotel being Habitat for Humanity, and help improves affordable housing for the community. We were fortunate enough this year to receive 30 more vouchers, our Housing Choice vouchers, or a lot of people know that is section eight. But unfortunately, that is a federal program, and there’s a constant waitlist for those across our country. But we were thankful to receive 30 more, but as you can imagine, those were snatched up immediately.”

Q: With 19 cities in KY that have adopted the fairness ordinance, do you believe Bowling Green should or shouldn’t have one. Why or why not?

A: “I agree with the concept of fairness. But I’m not in favor of what we call a fairness ordinance. I was very happy to see in Jean that the Supreme Court initiate the civil rights protection to employment for the LBGT community. That’s where it needs to happen at the federal level. Like I said, I agree with fairness, but not a fairness ordinance in the city of Bowling Green.”

Q: Do you have plans on expanding broadband internet within the city? If so, how?

A: “We are fortunate in the city of Bowling Green because everyone has access to it. We have hotspots in the city parks, lots of churches and community buildings have been opening up for our citizens who may not have it in their homes. We’ve had a lot of attention to it because of the COVID issue. But broadband is available to the citizens of city in the city. The key is can they afford it? That’s the issue. Also, the city is not going to be able to provide free broadband or free internet services to our citizens. We can’t afford that. After this pandemic, we’re really going to have to watch our budget to make sure we can make sure that our citizens have police protection, fire protection. And why would we want to invest millions of dollars in broadband when it’ll eventually go to wireless or some other form of service? We have to be careful. Yes, our citizens native but they do have access in many areas for free. But unfortunately, I do not see the government the city of Bowling Green providing free internet services to the citizens of Bowling Green.”

Q: What role do you think the city plays in keeping the community safe during COVID-19 -- even working with the county?

A: “We must continue to work with Warren County government course they are responsible for our health department. We need to make sure our citizens are wearing their mask washing their hands continually to remind them what needs to be done to try to remain safe. That but the most important thing we need to do is help keep our citizens safe. But keep our businesses in business. We need them to be able to serve our citizens with the products they sell or the services they provide. So to me, that’s the most important thing that the city needs to do is to ensure that our businesses are safe and keep our citizens safe.”

Q: What ideas do you have to help diversify city leadership and employment?

A: “I’m happy to say that I was on the commission when we reviewed the hiring practices for the police department. We reviewed everything that was required for an applicant and it was very interesting. We reviewed everything that we expected the candidates to do, and then we read, reviewed, and then we remove things that we did not think were applicable to still ensure we receive the best candidates possible. An example that we did do away with the written test because unfortunately, that was knocking out a lot of good candidates. A lot of people that may not have had the reading experience that others did. We’re having a hard time passing now. But we found out they were excellent police officers. So I envisioned us looking at all hiring practices across the city, make sure that we are recruiting and hiring a diversified employment group. Also, we have learned that we need to advertise, go to these publications. These conventions anything where people who may not normally apply to the city of Bowling Green, reach out to them and let them know about the employment opportunities the city of Bowling Green has to offer.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.