ELECTION 2020: City Commissioner Incumbent Brian ‘Slim’ Nash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News full interview with Bowling Green City Commissioner incumbent Brian ‘Slim’ Nash.

Q: If anything, what are you going to do to ensure more affordable housing in Bowling Green? What kind of policies are currently in place or planned (if any) for more affordable housing?

A: “So the city commission, that housing study in 2019, that was really informative and, and one of the things that we learned from that study is that really, I guess, didn’t learn. But what it confirmed is that we need more affordable single-family housing, one of the initiatives that I’ve been pushing, not just now, but I’ve been pushing previously, trying to gain traction with the other members of the commission is a public-private partnership to increase affordable housing. And what I mean by that is that the city currently owns land that is not being used. That land has been acquired through various ways over the years. So we have that land. There are also many properties that are well behind in taxes. They are delinquent in taxes. And many of those people that own those properties don’t even live around Bowling Green. And I would like to reach out to those property owners and ask them, would they be willing to sell that property to the city of Bowling Green at the amount of taxes that they currently owe? It would eliminate their debt, it would eliminate their liability, and it would eliminate their problem, because clearly, it’s a problem for them, because they’re not paying the taxes. So that’s where the property would come from. And then we would provide that property to developers or organizations that are committed to building affordable single-family housing. And how that works is there a lot of these properties that are around town are blighted, they don’t look good. People don’t want them in their neighborhood. And so the city has some investment in the land, providing that land to the developer, so the developer or the organization can still make a profit so that they’re not out there doing the work for free. And then ultimately, a family would have affordable housing. To me, it’s hard to find a win-win-win in 2020. But I believe that is a way that we can do so.”

Q: With 19 cities in KY that have adopted the Fairness Ordinance, do you believe Bowling Green should or shouldn’t have one. Why or why not?

A: “I’m proud to be the first Commissioner who introduced the Fairness Ordinance as a piece of legislation. I’m disappointed that it hasn’t passed, I believe it will pass in the future. It just depends on how quickly we’re going to get to it, I guess really is up to those who will go to the polls, and then those who serve on the city commission, I believe that it is important that the fairness ordinance be passed, because I believe discrimination is bad for Bowling Green discrimination in any form. This does not mean the fairness ordinance does not mean that an individual who lives in Bowling Green can’t continue to believe what they want to believe. It doesn’t mean that an individual in Bowling Green can’t continue to worship in the way that they want to worship. What it means is, is that no one in Bowling Green can discriminate against another person. And you know, sometimes I hear arguments [like] 'oh, it shouldn’t have been named the Fairness Ordinance. And that’s unfair. Well, let’s be honest, that’s what it’s about. Do we want to treat people fairly, even people that we may not agree with? And for me, that is a resounding yes. I don’t have to agree with you in order to want you to be treated fairly.”

Q: Do you have plans on expanding broadband internet within the city? If so, how?

A: “You know, when I served on the BGMU board of directors I did. So for six years, one of the things that I continue to push BGMU to do was to get into the cable franchise business and to get into the internet business and they have gotten into the internet business, but only from a commercial standpoint, they only provide commercial internet. I would like to see BGMU continue to expand those services because currently, we don’t have enough competition in Bowling Green to make it affordable for many people. By and what keeps us other providers from coming in is the cost of the infrastructure. Because BGMU is already here because BGMU already has the infrastructure, they could easily now easily might be a stretch, but they could affordably go into providing internet for the city of Bowling Green for the residents of the city of Bowling Green, which would ultimately bring down those costs. Would I love to see the city of Bowling Green become a free WiFi internet space? I absolutely would. I believe that we can work with BGMU on doing that.”

Q: What role do you think the city plays in keeping the community safe during COVID-19 -- even working with the county?

A: “I believe that the chief role that the city plays, that sometimes I feel like we failed on is communication. It is vitally important during times of uncertainty like COVID-19 created that we are constantly communicating with the citizens and with the businesses and bringing the citizens and the businesses to the table so to speak. Clearly, there’s not a table because, during COVID-19, you can’t be around a table anymore. But figuratively speaking, bringing people to the table to ensure that they know exactly what the most up to date information is, and what the city is doing, in order to make sure that people are safe and businesses thrive. You know, I argued against a pool pushing the city Commission’s responsibility onto the city manager. When we initially did that, I still think that the Commission should have played a more leading role in communicating with the citizens about COVID-19. And as one Commissioner, I attempted to do that, and continue to try to do that both on a one to one level, but also in using social media, which I believe is a great way to try to communicate with a large number of people all at once. So it’s really about communication. So that people, individuals, and businesses know what they can do to keep themselves safe, and stay in business.”

Q: What ideas do you have to help diversify city leadership and employment?

A: “Well, the number one thing that I would say is that the city Bowling Green has a number of different boards. And I have ideas for how we can diversify those boards. One of the current ideas that I have is that under our existing rules, only the mayor of Bowling Green, whoever he or she may be, is the only person who can propose a person to be put forth, or a board appointment. I would like to have a different system, a group of individuals who would vet people for boards so that it doesn’t become so political. You know, we have some boards that have become extremely political, that that that that the mayor who he or she may be, has the ability to only appoint their cronies and their friends. And that’s not good government. And so one of the ways that we get diversified, the city of Bowling Green, and the ideas that are coming into the city of Bowling Green, it’s making sure that our boards and commissions are diversified on the hiring level. I think that we need to continue to address structural racism, and that we have to be honest about that, that there are questions that we are essentially asking, there are scenarios that we are potentially creating during the hiring process that put people in the out category before they’ve even had a chance to get into the in the category. You know, I serve on on on a service and appointment on a board from the city commission. The mayor has appointed me to this particular board. And when I was doing the evaluation of the executive director of this board, there were all kinds of questions about the directors appearance, and the kind of clothes that they wear, even down to the way that they wore their hair. I found that to be really antiquated, and really out of bounds. And now that board is working specifically on making sure that we take questions like that out of the evaluation process. And sometimes that’s just what it takes. You have to be strong enough to be willing to speak up. I believe I’m a candidate that is strong enough. You know, my grandmother, I say this all the time. My grandmother always told me don’t grow a wishbone were your backbone, not me. And there are lots of people who say, Well, I wish that things were going to be different. I believe that I have the backbone. And I think my track record shows that I have the backbone to say, but we, it’s more than wishing, let’s actually do it. Let’s have the backbone to make some changes. And whether that’s in diversifying our boards and commissions, whether that’s diversifying our employees, and whether that’s diversifying the kind of thoughts and ideas that are coming to the city commission. I believe that I have done that. And I want to continue to do so.”

