Escaped Tennessee inmates steal car, believed to be in Scottsville

Escaped inmates from Macon Co., Tenn.
Escaped inmates from Macon Co., Tenn.(Allen Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities in Kentucky and Tennessee are searching for two escaped inmates after reportedly stealing a car.

According to Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Whittemore and Jeremy Fuller both escaped from the Macon County, Tenn. jail in on Sunday night.

Both inmates reportedly stole a van that was located in Allen County in the S. Oak Forest Ch, Fleet Road area of Adolphus.

Authorities are warning residents to lock all outbuildings and especially cars. If you see anyone or anything suspicious, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 237-3210.

