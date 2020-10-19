Glasgow man arrested in connection with damage to businesses
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is investigating several businesses that have had windows damaged or broken out, property damaged and stolen signs.
After further investigation, officers found and arrested Terry G. Huddleston of Glasgow. He was charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.
This case is still ongoing and more charges are pending.
