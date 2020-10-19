Advertisement

KSP Post 3 welcomes new Telecommunicator

KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer and Dispatcher Carole Waldrop
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Twelve Kentucky State Police telecommunicators from throughout the Commonwealth were recognized at graduation ceremonies for the sixteenth class of the agency’s in-house Telecommunications Academy.

The Post 3 graduate of the 16th KSP Telecommunications Academy included Carole D. Waldrop, of Bowling Green. She is the spouse of Johnathan Waldrop and a graduate of Daymar College.

KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer told the graduates that the role of a telecommunicator at KSP is one of the most pivotal positions we have. “You are the voice of agency when the public calls in and desperately needs help and that voice will set the stage for whether the situation turns out well or not,” said Brewer. “The best telecommunicators that I have ever worked with in my life are multi-taskers that can take tidbits of intelligence, process it quickly and pass it on for a positive resolve in the end.”

According to Jason Long, Law Enforcement Training Instructor at the Kentucky State Police Academy, working in today’s emergency services communications center requires a number of qualities and characteristics that are absolutely imperative including:

●the ability to handle very stressful, challenging conditions

●flexible work schedules

●empathy in dealing with others

●the ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology.

His advice to those who may be considering the field as a career? “You need to think hard about whether you are willing to make the sacrifices you have to make. You have to spend time away from your family. You have to work weekends and holidays. With all the continuing training required, there is a big investment of time and you need to be sure you can make the commitment,” says Jason Long.

“To be honest, it’s not a job for everyone,” he says. “It is stressful and challenging and some people simply can’t deal with the types of calls and deadly incidents that we have to handle.”

