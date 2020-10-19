Man arrested after shots fired near downtown Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested over the weekend in Glasgow after the suspect was accused of shooting eight rounds.

Glasgow Police responded to complaints of shots fired on South Race Street behind Yancey’s Gastropub and Brewery on Saturday.

According to police, an officer stopped driver, Anthony Wood of Paducah, who was stopped on West Washington Street and determined that earlier he had fired off eight rounds towards another person. No one was shot or injured, police said. In addition to a loaded firearm, police say they also located marijuana and digital scales.

Wood was arrested and charged with Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Menacing, Trafficking In Marijuana (Less Than 8 OZ.) 1st Offense, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

