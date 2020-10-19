Advertisement

Man arrested after shots fired near downtown Glasgow

Anthony Wood, inmate at Barren Co. Jail.
Anthony Wood, inmate at Barren Co. Jail.(Barren County Jail)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested over the weekend in Glasgow after the suspect was accused of shooting eight rounds.

Glasgow Police responded to complaints of shots fired on South Race Street behind Yancey’s Gastropub and Brewery on Saturday.

According to police, an officer stopped driver, Anthony Wood of Paducah, who was stopped on West Washington Street and determined that earlier he had fired off eight rounds towards another person. No one was shot or injured, police said. In addition to a loaded firearm, police say they also located marijuana and digital scales.

Wood was arrested and charged with Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Menacing, Trafficking In Marijuana (Less Than 8 OZ.) 1st Offense, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Monday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on Kentucky’s battle against the coronavirus.

News

KSP Post 3 welcomes new Telecommunicator

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Twelve Kentucky State Police telecommunicators from throughout the Commonwealth were recognized at graduation ceremonies for the sixteenth class of the agency’s in-house Telecommunications Academy.

News

WATCH - Tracking showers and storms for Monday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
Scattered storms for Monday before warmer weather arrives to south-central Kentucky!

News

Spooky Science with Jason Lindsey

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Verizon agrees to purchase Bluegrass Cellular

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Bluegrass Cellular provides wireless service to 210,000 customers in 34 counties in rural service areas 3, 4 and 5 in central Kentucky.

News

Glasgow man arrested in connection with damage to businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
After further investigation, officers found and arrested Terry G. Huddleston of Glasgow. He was charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

News

UPDATE: Escaped Tenn. inmates captured by KSP after stealing car

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Authorities in Kentucky and Tennessee are searching for two escaped inmates after reportedly stealing a car.

Weather

Another roller coaster forecast in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We start the week off with wet conditions, but will be drying out and warming up by the middle of the week!

News

WATCH - Tracking showers and storms to start the week!

Updated: 8 hours ago
A cold front will bring some shower and storm activity, but no cold air! In fact -- things will get warmer!

Good News

Good News: Mural Completed in Hamilton Ohio Full of Symbolism

Updated: 9 hours ago