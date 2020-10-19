More Rain and a Little Thunder on Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few scattered showers will continue to linger through Southern Kentucky this evening, as upper level energy mixes with a cold front stretching from the Great Lakes down into Texas. Lows overnight will be seasonably mild, falling into the upper 50s. Heavier rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Monday, as the front moves closer eventually becoming stationary Monday night into Tuesday. Showers will be possible again Tuesday, as the front lifts back northward. Upper level ridging will set in by Wednesday, bringing a more southerly wind flow and unseasonably warm temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. More rain chances and slightly cooler weather will return by next weekend.

