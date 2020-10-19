Advertisement

New COVID-19 oral rinse may be good option for kids, seniors

(WAVE3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new COVID-19 test currently being used for film crews that have to be tested consistently will be available at some Louisville sites next week. Like a mouthwash, it’s simple and painless and may be a better option for children and seniors.

The test that’s also heading to other cities was evaluated in Louisville, too, with patients who were willing to take a swish.

“So just keep swishing it?” asked Louisville tester Martha Dick holding the rinse in her mouth.

A staffer at the Bluewater’s Diagnostic Labs mobile coronavirus testing site on Blankenbaker Parkway shook her head yes and replied, “Just keep swishing it.”

Testers swish for a minute like a mouthwash, then spit it into a tube.

“It didn’t taste that bad,” Dick said. “The hardest part was just waiting 60 seconds.”

Louisville tester Terry O’Mahoney described the test.

“No big deal, really easy to do,” he said.

Those taking the COVID-19 oral rinse for Bluewater also took a nasal swab test to help validate the results. Created a few years back for roadside toxicology tests, the rinse is considered more reliable than some rapid tests that use one sample of saliva.

“It causes you to salivate right so you’re not collecting saliva,” said Greg Ingle, the CEO of Lucid DX Labs, which created and has the patent for the test. “You’re collecting back the oral rinse which has the viscosity of water. It makes it very easy to scale in the laboratory.”

Where is it likely to have the biggest appeal? For starters, kids who may be intimidated or afraid of the nasal tests. With more schools seeing infections, more children are being tested. The rinse also may be a better option for seniors with dry mouth or those who don’t like the nasal swab. That was the case for Ingle’s dad.

“My father is COVID-positive; he wouldn’t take a second test,” Ingle said. “He just wasn’t going to do it.”

Ingle said the rinse is currently being used for ESPN film crews on a regular basis. What it tastes like might surprise you.

“If you’ve ever drank a Red Bull, I’m going to tell you, it’s exactly what it tastes like, a natural product, like a flat Red Bull,” O’Mahoney said. “I don’t drink Red Bull so I couldn’t tell you, but it just tasted like very weak mouthwash.”

Martha Dick added, “I’m all for anything that would make it easier for people to being positive about being tested and not worried about it so much.”

The oral rinse, like most coronavirus tests, is averaging results in 24 to 48 hours.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elizabethtown: Kentucky skydiver killed during dive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
According to a Facebook post from Skydive Kentucky, LLC., one of their experienced and licensed skydivers were killed after suffering fatal injuries following an unsuccessful landing during a dive.

News

MISSING: BGPD asking for help locating Corey Hawks

Updated: 3 hours ago
“We are searching for Corey Hawks and we need your help. Corey left Fern Terrace, on Shive Lane, yesterday and hasn’t returned. He is 5′9″ and approximately 160lbs. If you know where Corey is or you see him, call 270-393-4000. Thank you.”

News

Gov. Beshear reports 812 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking and we must do better,” Gov. Beshear said. “All of the things that we want to do, like fully reengaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously."

News

Toys For Tots prepares the North Pole for the upcoming holiday season

Updated: 21 hours ago
Toys For Tots prepares the North Pole for the upcoming holiday season

News

Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center Annual Great Teddy Bear Run goes virtual

Updated: 21 hours ago
Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center Annual Great Teddy Bear Run goes virtual

Latest News

News

Bowling Green girl battling cancer; asking for community support

Updated: 21 hours ago
Bowling Green girl battling cancer; asking for community support

News

Bowling Green girl battling cancer; asking for community support

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
“Carmen is 10 years old. She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, bone cancer, and her knee on August 23.”

News

Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center Annual Great Teddy Bear Run goes virtual

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
BRACAC is hoping to raise around $45,000 dollars from the Great Teddy Bear Run run this year.

News

Toys For Tots prepares the North Pole for the upcoming holiday season

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
Be on the lookout for the Toys For Tots donation boxes. They are placing over 100 boxes around Warren County this year and those will go out at the end of October.

News

COVID-19 Update: 1,295 new cases, 12 new deaths; Gov. Beshear says highest Saturday of cases reported to date

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“This is the fourth highest day of positive COVID-19 cases. This is also the highest Saturday that we’ve ever had,” said Gov. Beshear. “Things are not moving in the right direction; they continue to escalate. This virus is our enemy, not each other.”

Weather

A cool start to the weekend, but a warm up is on the way!

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
After a chilly Friday and early Saturday, things will warm back up in south-central Kentucky!