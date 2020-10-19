U.S. Attorney’s Office gives update on Bowling Green prosecutors’ office

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office is updating the public on promises to better serve southcentral Kentucky.

In February, U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman opened a full time staffed federal prosecutors' office in Bowling Green. This is a first in the history of the Commonwealth.

“We’ve become used to the concept the further you live in Kentucky-- from Louisville, from Frankfort-- the less you expect from your government, the less you expect from your federal government especially. And as I said at the time and as we’re demonstrating here today, that’s not acceptable," says Coleman.

Coleman says their goal is to protect the area from the crime in surrounding cities.

“Whether it’s in tackling violent crime, tackling the increasing amounts of dangerous narcotics coming into southcentral Kentucky, whether it’s using technology to target our kids, our parents, our grandparents. By having prosecutors here living and working in bowling green for the first time, we’re able to start stepping up and be better partners," Coleman explains.

He says the new workforce will increase investigative support in the community.

Coleman expounds upon the statement, saying, “these are firearms, federal firearms cases. these are narcotics cases. These are child exploitation matters and this is fraud, and these are cases most of which were brought by our state and local partners working alongside the FBI, the ATF, Homeland Security investigations, a true partnership."

The federal prosecutors have presented 30 federal indictments in the Bowling Green division. Examples of the type of cases handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Office include the following:

-Dusty G. Westmoreland, 30, of Summershade, Kentucky, who has been charged with Robbery after he stole a truck and drug the vehicle’s owner alongside the vehicle at Mammoth Cave National Park.

-Charles Joasch, 33, of Quebeck, Canada, who has been indicted for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to the indictment, it was part of the scheme that victims were contacted and told their loved ones had been arrested. Victims were asked to send various amounts of money in cash to secure the release of their loved ones.

-Tamia N. Good, 22, of Eastpointe, Michigan, who has been charged federally with knowingly possessing a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute.

-Mark Allen Johnson, 30, of Rockfield, Kentucky, who has been charged in a three-count indictment with distribution of child pornography, attempted enticement and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

