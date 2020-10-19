Advertisement

Verizon agrees to purchase Bluegrass Cellular

The acquisition is subject to FCC approval and other conditions and is expected to close late this year or early in 2021.
The acquisition is subject to FCC approval and other conditions and is expected to close late this year or early in 2021.(Verizon/Bluegrass Cellular)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (WBKO) - Verizon Communications Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of Bluegrass Cellular.

Bluegrass Cellular provides wireless service to 210,000 customers in 34 counties in rural service areas 3, 4 and 5 in central Kentucky.

“We are excited to acquire certain assets of Bluegrass Cellular and expand our footprint in Kentucky,” said Ronan Dunne, Executive Vice President and Group CEO, Verizon Consumer Group. “We look forward to welcoming Bluegrass customers and employees into the Verizon family and providing them with reliable wireless service alongside a best-in-class customer experience.”

“We launched the first wireless company in central Kentucky 29 years ago,” said Ron Smith, President of Bluegrass Cellular. “We’ve always known that our customers were the most important part of our business, and we pride ourselves on playing an important role in connecting our community. I’m confident that Verizon will continue to be the same good neighbor that we’ve been and will provide crucial and reliable wireless connectivity to our rural communities.”

The announcement said no action is needed from Bluegrass customers at this time. Customers will receive information regarding the acquisition and the array of services that will be available from Verizon.

The acquisition is subject to FCC approval and other conditions and is expected to close late 2020 or early in 2021.

For more information and updates, customers can visit Bluegrass at www.Bluegrasscellular.com

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Glasgow man arrested in connection with damage to businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
After further investigation, officers found and arrested Terry G. Huddleston of Glasgow. He was charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

News

Escaped Tennessee inmates steal car, believed to be in Scottsville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Authorities in Kentucky and Tennessee are searching for two escaped inmates after reportedly stealing a car.

Weather

Another roller coaster forecast in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We start the week off with wet conditions, but will be drying out and warming up by the middle of the week!

News

WATCH - Tracking showers and storms to start the week!

Updated: 3 hours ago
A cold front will bring some shower and storm activity, but no cold air! In fact -- things will get warmer!

Latest News

Good News

Good News: Mural Completed in Hamilton Ohio Full of Symbolism

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

20-year-old poll worker in Warren County asks young people to join

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
WKU student Taylor Depp is the youngest person working at her polling location.

News

WKU students give top issues they’re voting on

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"As long as I can actually see a candidate I think can really get us through [covid], I think that’s someone who’d have my vote.”

News

Pandemic leaves Warren County man homeless and struggling

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"What really hurt me was getting to and from work. I thought I had a guaranteed ride every day," says Skippy.

Weather

More Rain and a Little Thunder on Monday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matthew Stephens
Sunday Evening Forecast

News

Elizabethtown: Kentucky skydiver killed during dive

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
According to a Facebook post from Skydive Kentucky, LLC., one of their experienced and licensed skydivers were killed after suffering fatal injuries following an unsuccessful landing during a dive.