Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Monday

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on Kentucky’s battle against the coronavirus.

Gov. Beshear reported the highest number of cases for Kentucky on a Monday. He announced 647 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of Kentuckians infected since the beginning of the outbreak to 88,247.

The Governor reported nine deaths raising the death toll to 1,326.

Kentucky COVID Facts 10-19-2020
Kentucky COVID Facts 10-19-2020(WBKO)

Watch below.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after shots fired near downtown Glasgow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A man was arrested over the weekend in Glasgow after the suspect was accused of shooting eight rounds.

News

KSP Post 3 welcomes new Telecommunicator

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Twelve Kentucky State Police telecommunicators from throughout the Commonwealth were recognized at graduation ceremonies for the sixteenth class of the agency’s in-house Telecommunications Academy.

News

WATCH - Tracking showers and storms for Monday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
Scattered storms for Monday before warmer weather arrives to south-central Kentucky!

News

Spooky Science with Jason Lindsey

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Verizon agrees to purchase Bluegrass Cellular

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Bluegrass Cellular provides wireless service to 210,000 customers in 34 counties in rural service areas 3, 4 and 5 in central Kentucky.

News

Glasgow man arrested in connection with damage to businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
After further investigation, officers found and arrested Terry G. Huddleston of Glasgow. He was charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

News

UPDATE: Escaped Tenn. inmates captured by KSP after stealing car

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Authorities in Kentucky and Tennessee are searching for two escaped inmates after reportedly stealing a car.

Weather

Another roller coaster forecast in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We start the week off with wet conditions, but will be drying out and warming up by the middle of the week!

News

WATCH - Tracking showers and storms to start the week!

Updated: 8 hours ago
A cold front will bring some shower and storm activity, but no cold air! In fact -- things will get warmer!

Good News

Good News: Mural Completed in Hamilton Ohio Full of Symbolism

Updated: 9 hours ago