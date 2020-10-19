Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on Kentucky’s battle against the coronavirus.

Gov. Beshear reported the highest number of cases for Kentucky on a Monday. He announced 647 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of Kentuckians infected since the beginning of the outbreak to 88,247.

The Governor reported nine deaths raising the death toll to 1,326.

Kentucky COVID Facts 10-19-2020 (WBKO)

