Advertisement

WKU students give top issues they’re voting on

By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are just 16 days left until the election.

More than 22 million Americans have already voted. For many college-age students, this is the first presidential election they will be able to cast their votes for.

13 news went to Western Kentucky University’s campus to ask students the top issues they are voting for in this coming election.

“Well, I’m really looking for a candidate who cares about global warming and who’s working at a way to fix that," says student Eliza Johnson.

Another student says his vote will come down to a combination of many issues.

“So I do have multiple issues because, for starters, I feel like so many people are so gullible when it comes to the elections. I feel like people should really believe in what they should think of, not what other say,” explains Markus Buhakka.

Student Hunter Garrett lists several key issues, but says COVID-19 response is the most important.

“I guess I have always been looking for stuff like the COVID stuff. As long as I can actually see a candidate I think can really get us through it, I think that’s someone who’d have my vote," says Garrett.

Below is a list of important voting dates and the different type of voting available:

Election day is Nov. 3

Absentee ballot deadlines

Return by mail: Postmarked by Nov. 3 by 6:00 p.m.

Return in person: Nov. 3 by 6:00 p.m.

Early voting

Oct. 13 - Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

20-year-old poll worker in Warren County asks young people to join

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
WKU student Taylor Depp is the youngest person working at her polling location.

News

Pandemic leaves Warren County man homeless and struggling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"What really hurt me was getting to and from work. I thought I had a guaranteed ride every day," says Skippy.

Weather

More Rain and a Little Thunder on Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matthew Stephens
Sunday Evening Forecast

News

Elizabethtown: Kentucky skydiver killed during dive

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
According to a Facebook post from Skydive Kentucky, LLC., one of their experienced and licensed skydivers were killed after suffering fatal injuries following an unsuccessful landing during a dive.

Latest News

News

MISSING: BGPD asking for help locating Corey Hawks

Updated: 8 hours ago
“We are searching for Corey Hawks and we need your help. Corey left Fern Terrace, on Shive Lane, yesterday and hasn’t returned. He is 5′9″ and approximately 160lbs. If you know where Corey is or you see him, call 270-393-4000. Thank you.”

News

Gov. Beshear reports 812 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths Sunday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking and we must do better,” Gov. Beshear said. “All of the things that we want to do, like fully reengaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously."

News

Toys For Tots prepares the North Pole for the upcoming holiday season

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT
Toys For Tots prepares the North Pole for the upcoming holiday season

News

Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center Annual Great Teddy Bear Run goes virtual

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT
Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center Annual Great Teddy Bear Run goes virtual

News

Bowling Green girl battling cancer; asking for community support

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT
Bowling Green girl battling cancer; asking for community support

News

Bowling Green girl battling cancer; asking for community support

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
“Carmen is 10 years old. She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, bone cancer, and her knee on August 23.”