Advertisement

Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital

Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.
Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.(AP Photo/Ed White)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died at Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says Timesha Beauchamp died Sunday.

Beauchamp’s family called 911 on Aug. 23 because she appeared to be struggling to breathe.

A doctor who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.

The state says funeral home staff saw Beauchamp’s chest moving when they went to her Southfield home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ELECTION 2020: City Commissioner Incumbent Brian ‘Slim’ Nash

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News full interview with Bowling Green City Commissioner incumbent Brian ‘Slim’ Nash.

News

ELECTION 2020: City Commissioner candidate Melinda Hill

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News full interview with Bowling Green City Commissioner candidate Melinda Hill.

National

7.5 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

Politics

Full interview City Commissioner Candidate Melinda Hill

Updated: 12 minutes ago

Health

Drive-Thru flu shot clinics in the Barren River District

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Barren River District Health Department is hosting Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinics in several counties.

Latest News

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

News

Allen County reports additional coronavirus-related death

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Allen County now has had a total of 488 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

National Politics

Judge puts Wisconsin capacity limit order back into effect

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin last week set new daily records for positive coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

Accidents

ATV crash in Grayson County kills Prospect woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A woman was killed early Sunday morning as the result of an ATV accident.

National

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting.