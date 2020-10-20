17th Paws for a Cause raises much needed funds for Humane Society during pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a rainy Monday afternoon, but that didn’t stop cars from filing into Montana Grille to get a good meal and support an even better cause.

“We sold more than we thought we were going to sell! We’re excited to sell out of the ribs, and it’s just been a really really big day,” John Shoulders, the general manager of Montana Grille, said.

This was the 17th annual Paws for a Cause event. People bought a $25 meal that included a full rack of ribs, beans, slaw, and cornbread. One hundred percent of the proceeds went to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, more specifically the Warren County Hildreth Adoption Center, to supply shelter, food, medical expenses, and more for the animals.

“We want to send a huge thank you to our community we could not keep our doors open without them,” Lorri Hare said. Hale is the director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the animal shelter had to cancel all of its other fundraising events. “Including our 2021 furball, and that is our biggest event of the year,” Hare explained.

This has put the local Humane Society in a harder place, which makes the Paws for a Cause fundraiser even more important.

“With fundraisers being cut, it was extremely important, and it came at a great time because once winter hits donations tend to slow down even more,” Hare said.

The organizers of the event said it was a success, they had a pretty steady crowd all afternoon. 13 News is waiting to hear back from Montana Grille to see how much the event raised.

