Columbia police searching for escaped juvenile

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an escaped male juvenile.

CPD said the juvenile escaped custody while being taken from Monroe County to TJ Samson Columbia.

The juvenile, who was still handcuffed when he escaped, is wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and has blond hair.

According to CPD, Monroe’s transport officer sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. If anyone sees or has seen him do not approach him. Call Adair 911 immediately.

