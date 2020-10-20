ELECTION 2020: City Commissioner Candidate Rick Williams

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News full interview with Bowling Green City Commissioner candidate Rick Williams.

Q: If anything, what are you going to do to ensure more affordable housing in Bowling Green? What kind of policies are currently in place or planned (if any) for more affordable housing?

A: “Well, I think that, you know, whatever the city commission can do to cut red tape and to continue, to do the programs that benefit housing and assist housing-- all of those things have to continue. Builders and developers continue to build apartments in our community. And a lot of people, you know, maybe even take the approach that we got too many apartments, but when they are rented as soon as they’re built, you know, that’s not telling me that we’ve reached that tipping point yet. So we want to continue to do try to generate more housing units, and to make them as affordable as we can with the resources that we have available to do that.”

Q: With 19 cities in KY that have adopted the fairness Ordinance, do you believe Bowling Green should or shouldn’t have one. Why or why not?

A: “I’m not in favor of a Fairness Ordinance. I believe it’s an unnecessary piece of legislation. The Supreme Court has already addressed the issues that are in there and Kentucky’s a right to work state, so it wouldn’t make any difference. We need to stop having more and more special groups. You know, this could go on forever, and you could have special group after special group. Every special group that wants their own ordinance that wants their own language. I think we just need to make it part of our whole outlook on life-- let’s be fair about everything. But we don’t have to have an ordinance that makes us do that.”

Q: Do you have plans on expanding broadband internet within the city? If so, how?

A: “Well, broadband internet is important to everyone. We already have providers of those services. And I know that BGMU has looked into it. And they do, you know, they have broadband services are fiber services for business, but in doing the math and doing the studies, it just really didn’t make sense for them to be in that business. I think you have to look at private providers and encourage them to keep extending their services. The city’s covered, so it’s not really an issue for the city. I know a lot of people would like to see more competition, and we would and I would personally encourage that. But as far as our utility companies getting into it, I don’t think it makes sense.”

Q: What role do you think the city plays in keeping the community safe during COVID-19 -- even working with the county?

A: “Well, you know, just communication. The things that need to be done to keep our citizens as safe as they can. I’m not sure that the city really plays a role in the health-related industries or the health-related part of it, but we certainly don’t want to be an impediment. We don’t want to be the ones that get in the way.”

Q: What ideas do you have to help diversify city leadership and employment?

A: “Well, I know that Bowling Green has a Diversity Committee that they have actively been trying to make our employment more diverse and more reflective of our community. And I certainly encourage that kind of work. From a business standpoint, I’ve always tried to make sure that any business that I ran or was a part of running, always had employees that were reflective of our community. That way we could get to different opinions. We can know what kind of impact that we were having. But as far as setting up, you know, benchmarks that say you have to have this many, or you have to have that many-- I want the most qualified individuals that I can find for the position that I’m looking for. But we do have to make sure that those doing the hiring, are looking at the qualifications of the people that are applying and not any other source.”

