GRDHD reports 72 additional COVID-19 cases and 1 COVID-19 related death

OWENSBORO, Ky. - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported Tuesday 72 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

GRDHD reported 20 in Daviess County, six in Hancock County, 14 in Henderson County, 11 in McLean County, 10 in Ohio County, five in Union County and six in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 4,594. The COVID-19 related death was a resident of Daviess County.

37 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

338 (7%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 75 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 3,760 (82%).

Ohio County has had 584 cases of the virus and 9 deaths to date.

