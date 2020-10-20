Advertisement

KSP investigates officer involved shooting in Muhlenberg County

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(none)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was killed Friday after authorities say he brandished a rifle in a threatening manner during a standoff.

The Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Greenville Police Department in reference to a barricaded subject on October 16 just after 6 p.m..

According to KSP, Greenville Police Officers went to a home in the 400 block of James Street to serve a mental health warrant on 53-year-old Darren W. Randolph. While at the scene, police say Rudolph discharged a firearm at officers before barricading himself in his basement.

Kentucky State Police Special Response Team was requested, and negotiations began with Randolph. KSP said just after 2:00 a.m., Randolph came out of his home brandishing a rifle in a threatening manner. In response, a Kentucky State Trooper discharged his agency issued weapon, striking him.

Randolph was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office. No officers were injured during the incident, and the subject was the sole occupant of the home.

