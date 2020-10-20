Advertisement

Moratorium on utility disconnections ending in Kentucky

Beshear signed an executive order ending the statewide moratorium on Nov. 6.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the moratorium on disconnecting utilities for nonpayment is ending in Kentucky. But relief funds are being designated to help when residents are at risk of having services cut off during the coronavirus pandemic. Beshear signed an executive order ending the statewide moratorium on Nov. 6, but his office said the order also designates $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help Kentuckians who face disconnections. The order also requires utilities to provide a payment plan over at least six months for residential customers. Beshear said 647 cases were reported Monday and nine deaths.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

