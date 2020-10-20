Advertisement

Morning showers before dry and warm weather moves in!

After Tuesday, south-central Kentucky receives sunshine and late summer-like weather!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been a battle between cold and warm air over the Ohio River valley and the front that separates the two air masses begins to break ground on Tuesday!

Warm air is pushing the cold air further north as south-central Kentucky will experience some nice warm air over the next few days!
This morning, scattered showers are expected before coverage breaks down with drier and warmer air advecting into the region. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy for most of the day as high temperatures push into the mid-to-upper 70s with south winds between 5-15 mph. Wednesday and Thursday will see very warm air under mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s both days. By the end of the week, expect high temperatures to go in the mid-to-upper 70s once more before scattered showers return on Friday afternoon.

The weekend will see another cool down with Saturday seeing highs only in the mid-to-lower 60s with isolated showers. Sunday will see temps recover back in the upper 60s to low 70s with stray showers possible in the afternoon and evening. There is still some uncertainty with what happens next week as computer models have recently been trending much cooler for the following week, but for now we expect conditions to be seasonable until we get a little closer with more consistent data. Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for forecast updates throughout the day!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible early. High 79. Low 59. Winds S at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 80. Low 59. Winds S at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 81. Low 62. Winds S at 9 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 88 (1908)

Record Low Today: 26 (1917)

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 45

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 6:03 p.m.

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 29 / Small Particulate Matter: 46)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 70

Yesterday’s Low: 57

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.92″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 47.22″ (+7.67″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

